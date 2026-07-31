I was standing in the passport line in Sofia, Bulgaria. I had spent several days at a workshop and was now on my way home, waiting for the passport control office to review my passport.

The line was moving slowly. When an officer freed up in the adjacent line, I stepped to the left without thinking, a small opportunistic calculation of an experienced traveler, and moved forward.

As I approached the booth, I glanced back at the line I had abandoned. A man stood where I had been. Dark-skinned, thick glasses, several days of salt and pepper stubble. Beside him, two children dressed as if they had spent the last week at the beach, still riding the high of travel abroad.

I knew this man.

The thought arrived not as recognition but as a low-frequency signal from somewhere deep within my memory. As the officer scanned my fingerprints, my brain performed its own passport control, sifting through faces and places and seasons.

I collected my passport, stepped to the side, and waited.

He came through with his children. I looked again.

Adam.

The Syrian border.

Rain.

We shook hands. Exchanged basic pleasantries. His children waited impatiently. Then he moved on toward the exit, one hand on each child’s shoulder, and I stood watching him go.

The encounter lasted perhaps two minutes.

As I waited to board the plane, I opened my phone and messaged several people from my reserve unit. You’ll never guess who I ran into. They responded quickly, the way people do when a particular name still carries weight even after a long period of time. They all remembered him, though not fondly.

I understood this. But seeing his face reopened something that I thought I had put away, and I sat on the flight home trying to figure out why seeing this person had such an effect on me.

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November 2024. The Valley of Tears, Golan Heights.

The bunker had been built in the 1980s. You could tell from the graffiti - names and dates scratched into the concrete by soldiers who were now the age of our parents, who had stood their own watches on this same ground, who had probably felt the same mixture of boredom and unease that settles into a body after the first weeks of a posting you didn’t choose.

We were four. A tank crew assigned to an infantry unit operating along the Syrian border, separated from our main unit, rarely seeing anyone we actually knew. The host unit was young and disorderly in ways that became harder to tolerate as the weeks passed - soldiers leaving their posts, not waking for guard duty, treating the war as something happening to other people. We understood it. We had all been young. But understanding it didn’t make the 3am watches any easier when the person who was supposed to relieve you wasn’t showing up.

What the friction with the infantry unit gave us, without our fully noticing, was each other.

Our Merkava tank wasn’t from the 1980s, but it was past its prime and needed a tremendous amount of work. Between operational activities along the border, we spent our free time fixing broken treads and running drills, keeping the iron beast functional in uncooperative conditions. We ate every meal as a crew. In the absence of military equipment we slept in a donated civilian tent. When the rains came we moved the tent into an empty engine room that faced out from the bunker towards the Valley of Tears and then built a makeshift wooden shelter over it so we would stay dry.

The Valley of Tears was named for the October 1973 battle at the outbreak of the Yom Kippur War in which outnumbered Israeli tank crews held their ground against a massive Syrian armor advance over the course of four days. It was a mesmerizing place. Mount Hermon stood above us to the north, dominating the skyline. To our east stood the monument that was erected for the fallen of 1973, now accompanied by a string of wind turbines. And along the hillside, row after row of apple orchards. Because of the war, they had not been harvested. The season was turning. The apples were rotting slowly on the branches, and the air smelled of their sweet decay. The smell was ever present. It greeted us before dawn when we woke, and at night when we stood watch, and in the hours between when we would move our tank from one overlook to another.

November 24, 2023 Diary Entry

Vivid dream. Went to an American university campus in uniform, met staff and students, entered an auditorium with a basin of sand around the instructor’s table. Each time I tried to reach the table, I started spinning in air until I fell into the sand. I walked outside and saw students jumping into piles of fallen leaves and hay. I met a group of young Black Hebrews who had arrived to America as refugees but were also in uniform… I couldn’t figure out whether to talk to them in English or Hebrew. At some point I began questioning the logic of the dream, “how did I fly on an airplane with my gun? what am I doing here?” And then the dream became fuzzy, and I woke up in the engine room.

As the weather got worse, so did our conditions. The makeshift shelter in the engine room leaked when it rained and was poorly ventilated. Caravans were delivered but most of the infantry soldiers were still sleeping in tents. Mud from the adjacent field where our tank parked crept into every space. And our challenges with our host infantry unit persisted.

Adam was a senior voice within that unit. I recall his attempt to make peace between us one quiet evening as the autumn sky turned purple-orange with the sun setting behind the hills. His effort came up short; we left the conversation without a clear path forward that would satisfy our needs. Tensions with the host unit escalated.

Our frustration reached the ears of the host unit’s senior officer, a newly appointed company commander at least 15 years younger than me. We sat together with him in a caravan as the rain pattered against the rooftop. He was trying his best to hear us out without betraying his own frustration with the lack of discipline and seriousness of his soldiers. I believe he came away from it understanding that a unit of older reservists were never going to tolerate the regular breach of basic security protocol, and were not going to accept the lack of decent conditions provided for by his unit. Still, there was no resolution. The winds chilled on the Golan Heights, and so did our relationship with our host unit.

I recall that around this time I was asked if I would consider extending my service past the end of the year, when technically I was meant to “retire” from reserve duty. The assumption was that my answer would be yes. After all, we were at war.

I wrote two sentences about the decision in my diary: Feel like saying no is the right decision for the family. But I don’t want to leave my people. My people being the four of us in the engine room. Not the infantry unit. Not the IDF. Four men occupying a bunker with forty year old graffiti. Somehow, in a very short period of time, we had become incredibly close. We had our own inside jokes, our rhythms and routines, our personal priorities that were respected by the others. The closeness that you find in the confined company of other men during war. I yearned for home, but understood that what I found with my crew was irreplaceable.

Not that my decision mattered; my service would get retroactively extended by the government.

And then, suddenly, a chapter that felt like forever came to its end.

My commander was informed that his youngest brother had been killed in Gaza from an RPG strike on a tank just like ours. He left immediately.

The following day we were informed that our tank was to be relocated to another area along the border. Unrelated to my commander’s brother’s death, as these things often are; the rhythm of war is indifferent to such things. Within a few short hours we found ourselves at a new posting, with a new commander, and a different objective. The Valley of Tears receded into the rearview mirror.

We landed. I grabbed my suitcase and stood up ready to exit the plane. Shabbat was coming soon.

I looked back through the throng of waiting passengers to see if I could make out Adam one last time. I’ve buried so many memories deep within me. But seeing him reminded me of those rotting apples in the Valley of Tears, the engine room, and my friends who - in our unglamorous daily efforts along the Syrian border - made the best of it.

The airbridge opened. We filed out. And I returned to my family.