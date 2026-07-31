Invisible Boundaries

Invisible Boundaries

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Adam's avatar
Adam
11h

Your musings will be a treasure for your children one day... just as they are for anyone else lucky enough to stumble onto them.

Keep writing.

שב"של ובשורות טובות!

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1 reply by Gabi Mitchell
Sarah Cytryn's avatar
Sarah Cytryn
14h

Thank you for sharing.

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