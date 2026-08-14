Ulysses and Argos by Briton Rivière, 1885

I am not qualified to write a review of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. I am not a cinephile. Nor can I recite Homer’s rhyme or verse. I know enough to understand that the movie isn’t the book and that’s about it. Still, I recently went to see the film with my wife, and I wanted to share some reflections from that experience and what it elicited in me.

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It’s been nearly three years since October 7th, and my days as a reservist are over. My life is my home, my family, and the typical routines that support family life. The massive disruption to our family life at the outset of the war has subsided, though that is far from the case for tens of thousands of other reservists.

Even still, the early days of the war, the transition from civilian life to reserve duty, and the slow reorientation back to civilian life after months away from home remain fresh in my memory. In the first months back home, maybe even a year, a day would not go by without some memory cropping up in my head about the first-person experience of the war. That phenomenon has become less frequent, but has not altogether faded.

So when I saw Matt Damon’s Odysseus on the nymph Calypso’s island, I quickly understood the director’s desire to cast doubt about whether the famous Greek was a literal prisoner or whether he was so emotionally and psychologically burdened by the trauma of war and loss that he couldn’t bring himself to go home. On the one hand, Odysseus claims that he wants to return to his wife and son in Ithaca. On the other hand, he keeps reaching for the lotus flower which allows him to forget the past he’d rather not face. On the surface they appear to be incompatible urges. But I’d beg to differ.

In February 2024, my unit was told that after a hundred and thirty-some days, we would finally go home. Since October 7th there were only two things I wanted to hear: a) the hostages have been freed, and b) it is time to go home. But when I finally heard the news, I had mixed emotions. I was relieved, but I was also afraid. Afraid of coming back to a normal life. Afraid of the changes at home that had happened without me. Afraid of what had changed inside me. Afraid that I would return home only to leave again.

When you are on the front lines you have little choice but to adopt a degree of tunnel vision. You are moving from task to task, objective to objective, mission to mission. Everything is executed within a fairly narrow set of options, and very quickly the noise of the outside world recedes. You crave home. But coming home means returning to a world where you must define the mission, and where the demands and variables are both infinite and unpredictable. It means having the space for your mind to unpack the experience of war, often alone, without the support of your comrades. For many returning home, that transition is painful. I could sense that reluctance on Odysseus’ face, because he is still wrestling with the burden and responsibility for what he did in Troy. I could understand his reluctance. And that helped me appreciate the framing that Nolan would use for the rest of the film.

One of the film’s cathartic scenes is the destruction of Troy. I sat in the packed movie theatre, watching the Achaeans burn their way through the city and wondered to myself how many people in the theatre were watching the fires leap across Troy’s tallest towers and thinking about our own wars, the destruction of Gaza and southern Lebanon. How many were considering the balance between just cause and just conduct, and how many just enjoyed the spectacle.

When Odysseus is finally prepared to return home, after having recounted his deeds and misdeeds during the Trojan War and his failed journey back with his men, Calypso says that he must “give himself to the storm” and take his punishment from the Greek god Poseidon. Odysseus’ raft is destroyed and he nearly drowns. By the time he washes up on the shores of his kingdom, he is stripped of all possessions and all companions. At last, Nolan implies, Odysseus has stopped running from what he is and can begin to slowly become what he is meant to be.

It reminded me of the Book of Jonah.

While the stories of Odysseus and Jonah aren’t the same, this particular scene in Nolan’s The Odyssey reminded me of the Biblical tale. Refusing God’s command, Jonah boards a ship on the Mediterranean in the hopes of running away. A supernatural storm threatens to sink the ship, and Jonah eventually instructs the sailors to throw him into the sea if they hope to survive this disaster. He accepts agency over his actions and takes ownership before anyone else can die. His returning to God starts with his acceptance of responsibility for his own actions.

Tragically for Odysseus, he only reaches this point of catharsis after the people who trusted him - his men, his crew - are killed. His reckoning is the result of near total loss (he still has plenty of people waiting for him back home). He has little choice but to face what remains.

It is perhaps unfair to expect that kind of straightforward reckoning from anyone who has returned from war. It’s easy to be hard on yourself in the wrong ways, and just as easy to give yourself a pass. I was told to do this. I had no choice. But you have to live with the consequences of your actions, alone. And unlike Odysseus, the returning soldier doesn’t have a remote island to buzz off to before returning home. The unpacking, the recycling of memories, the flashbacks all occur within the familiar comforts of a life you left behind for the frontline.

What do I owe, and to whom? Am I capable of facing my past? These are the questions that we must all at some point wrestle with. I can’t say that I’ve been honest about my own choices. But I have accepted that accepting my own agency is the first step. Accepting that events are caused by me, not only to me. My intentions can be just and my conduct can be unjust.

Odysseus enters his own house in Ithaca dressed as a beggar, unrecognizable to others. True to Homer’s text, Nolan’s Odysseus is being strategic, having learned from past mistakes. He is preparing to rejoin his family. I saw things a bit differently: Odysseus’ return as a beggar resembles what a soldier emotionally, psychologically, spiritually looks like when returning home. He is unrecognizable not because he is hiding his identity, but because he is unsure who he really is and is afraid that revealing his true self will destroy everything he left home to defend. Will anyone hear me? Will anyone understand me? He is unrecognizable because war has changed him; anyone who says otherwise is a liar. He is unrecognizable because while he was away his home also changed: his wife, his children, his friends, his neighbors. War doesn’t just change the soldier, it changes everyone.

For most returning soldiers, this phase may not last more than a few weeks or months. But for others, the changes are so extreme that they cannot easily be repaired or bridged. Some who return home are permanently broken. Some return to a permanently broken home. Like Odysseus, some return to the sea in the hopes of building something new.

The theatre was dark as it cut to the credits, and in that darkness I sat thinking about the war, about being a spectator instead of a soldier, a father instead of a fighter, a writer instead of a warrior…what kind of home had I fought for? What kind of home did I return to?

There was loud applause.