Invisible Boundaries

Invisible Boundaries

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
2d

I don't have a wise comment. I just wanted you to know that I'd read and understood.

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1 reply by Gabi Mitchell
Susan Lapin's avatar
Susan Lapin
2d

I appreciate your expressing these sentiments with such raw honesty. Wishing you and your family wholeness.

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