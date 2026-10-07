Be’er Sheva, October 7th, 2023.

Three years ago, my family went to Be'er Sheva to celebrate Simchat Torah with friends. What happened next changed our lives, along with the lives of everyone living in this land.

I was in stunned disbelief when the first news of the Hamas attack in southern Israel reached us. And as the truth sank in that afternoon - that hundreds had been murdered, that our country was going to war - I didn't have the words to describe my anguish. I fell silent.



When I put on my uniform to join my reserve unit, I shut down my social media accounts. I didn’t want my phone pulling my attention away from what I had to face. I began to find my voice around January 2024, and since returning to my family I’ve continued to regain confidence in how I want to communicate my perspective with others.



But on occasion, that silence returns.



I don’t fight it anymore. Some things are better left unsaid.

October 7th, 2023 fell on Shabbat and Simchat Torah, the day Jews in Israel finished reading the Torah and, without pausing, rolled the scroll back to the beginning and started reading once more.

In the opening chapter of Genesis, which tells the story of creation, God’s first words are “Let there be light,” and there is light.

Each day of creation opens with God speaking and the world taking form in accordance with His will. Then, on the seventh day, God rests. His work complete, God blesses the day and makes it sacred. With that, the Simchat Torah reading is concluded.

Those lines were read in some synagogues that morning. But in much of the country, the only sounds heard were sirens wailing and interceptions overhead.

Jewish tradition is replete with moments of silence. When Aaron’s two sons die, the Torah explicitly notes his silence. And after the binding of Isaac, Abraham descends from the mountain and returns with his servants to Be’er Sheva. Here the narrator is silent: Isaac isn’t mentioned as returning with his father. The Torah doesn’t even hint that the two ever speak again.

Silence is often accompanied by uncertainty. Three years later, I remain troubled by the path we’ve taken, and less sure than ever about the path forward. The question that has preoccupied me is what comes after silence?

This week, Israeli radio station 88FM released a series of “Farewell Songs” in memory of the hundreds who were either kidnapped or murdered on October 7th. Jon and Rachel, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, chose the Grateful Dead classic “Ripple” in memory of their son.

They shared:

“When Hersh was ages 3 through 7, we lived in Richmond, Virginia. Almost every Sunday, we would drive in our red Toyota Corolla to do something fun. We would drive with the windows open while listening to the Grateful Dead at full volume. So this song carries many memories with it.

The song’s lyrics ‘Reach out your hand if your cup be empty,’ convey that we all belong to this crazy world and it is upon us to help one another. The chorus continues, saying that in this complicated, confusing world that is difficult to comprehend, ‘Let there be songs to fill the air.’ This is how Hersh lived his life - with music and festivals and creating joy in the world. And ultimately, there is the name of the song: Ripple. May his memory be a revolution for good.”

Creation began with “Let there be.” God spoke, and the world took form out of chaos. Three years later, many of us still find ourselves climbing out of the chaos of October 7th. Jon and Rachel’s answer is “Let there be songs to fill the air.”

Amen.