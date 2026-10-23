It was March 17, 2015. We had recently moved from Jerusalem to Washington, and I had just begun my PhD at Virginia Tech. My wife and I are both American, but we hadn’t lived in the US for ten years, and never as parents. The move was harder than we expected. I was homesick. For Israel.

I remember the date because it was election day in Israel, and CNN had asked me to consult on its coverage of the results. I spent hours in the control room tracking returns on Israeli news and social media, offering insight where I could.

That election felt particularly consequential. The previous summer, three Israeli teenagers had been kidnapped and murdered by Hamas operatives in the West Bank, setting off a chain of events that culminated in a multi-week war in Gaza. The war ended without a clear political resolution, and the remains of two IDF soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, were held in Gaza for years.

In an effort to defeat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Tzipi Livni and Isaac Herzog joined forces and created the Zionist Union party. There was a sense that Netanyahu could lose. Meanwhile, a higher electoral threshold compelled four predominantly Arab political parties to run together as a Joint List, potentially giving Arab citizens a greater voice in national politics.

On election day, Netanyahu posted a video warning his supporters that Arab voters were heading to the polls in large numbers, encouraged by left-wing organizations. He urged Likud voters to mobilize friends and family in order to prevent the formation of a left-wing government.

It had been a tight race, but when the final votes were counted, Netanyahu and the Likud party had secured 30 seats, six more than the Zionist Union. Nobody doubted that Netanyahu would form the next government.

I left the control room deflated. CNN’s consolation for my efforts, a brief conversation with Wolf Blitzer, didn’t help.

My disappointment stemmed from two issues. First, I hadn’t been there to vote. I had spent the day following an election that would shape the future of the country I considered home, without being able to participate in the democratic process. Second, I was frustrated that more Israelis didn’t see what I saw back then: the urgent need for political reform and change.

Looking back, what is striking about that time is how closely it rhymes with the last few years. A war in Gaza without a clear resolution. Israelis held captive. An opposition promising to replace Netanyahu. A divided electorate uncertain about how to plot a common course toward a better future. And a campaign that again treats Arab citizens as a threat.

These parallels have their limits. Nothing in 2015 prepared us for the catastrophe of October 7, 2023 and the wars that followed. But the underlying political questions remain remarkably similar, as does the struggle to find common ground.

A decade on, have we learned from our experiences?

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Elections are now days away. While there is no national consensus regarding Israel’s next government, few would dispute the significance of the decision that rests upon the Israeli public.

Since the election was announced, friends, family, and colleagues have asked me who to vote for. I’ve also asked countless people the same question. Few have offered a strong commitment. It’s as if Israeli society is waiting for a divine voice to descend on our divided land and anoint a chosen one to lead us, knowing all along that no call is coming from heaven.

It’s just us and the ballot box.

I can understand the uncertainty. After three years of war and loss, there is tremendous anxiety about the future. The political deadlock that has colored much of the past decade has only compounded that sentiment. For many Israelis, the prospect of another election offers little reassurance that our situation will meaningfully improve. That we will be safer. That we will be more prosperous. That we will be happier.

But I believe there remains something important about the act of voting itself, something that can get lost amid the debates about parties and electoral thresholds.

I am voting for three reasons.

The first is agency.

I believe that all human beings possess agency. We make decisions about where to live, whom to love, what to believe, and how to raise our children. At the same time, we willingly surrender some of that agency to others in exchange for varying degrees of security, stability, and the comfort of belonging. We place trust in loved ones to care for us. We send our children to schools to help raise and educate them. We empower governments to provide essential services, maintain public order, and protect us from external threats. In doing these things, we accept that many decisions affecting our lives will inevitably be made by other people.

There are also moments when circumstances seem to deprive us of our agency. War is one of them. So are periods of political instability and stagnation, when decisions made far beyond our control shape our daily lives and the future of our families and communities.

Having lived my entire life in liberal democratic societies, I feel like I have always been able to lean on elections as a reminder that I am not entirely powerless. My vote may only be one among millions, and it hardly guarantees the outcome I hope for, but it represents an opportunity to exercise judgment, express my preference, and participate in deciding who should be entrusted with the authority to govern me and my neighbors. That may seem like a modest form of agency. But when multiplied, it can change the course of history.

The second reason I am voting is because it is my right.

In a democracy, citizenship comes with rights that generations before us struggled to secure, preserve, and expand. Among them is the right to participate in electing our representatives and our leaders. Of course, having the right to vote also means having the freedom not to exercise that right. But why would I voluntarily surrender one of the few opportunities I have to influence the direction of my country?

For me, the right to vote is inseparable from the responsibility I feel toward the society in which I live. It is one of the few occasions when every citizen, regardless of their financial status or social privilege, can participate in the same collective action. I certainly wouldn’t want to give that up.

The third reason I am voting is because it is an act of service.

I moved to Israel from the United States in part because I wanted to serve in the IDF. I completed my mandatory service and continued serving in the reserves for years, including after October 7. Military service has shaped my understanding of citizenship in ways that are difficult to distinguish from the rest of my life. It has demanded so much from me, but it has given so much back in return. It exposed me to people whose backgrounds and political views differ greatly from my own, and challenged me to find their merits and qualities as human beings. And it required me to accept responsibilities that extended far beyond my personal interests or political leanings.

Voting is an extension of that service.

Both are expressions of my commitment to the national project of which I have chosen to be a part. Both reflect my belief that citizenship involves more than enjoying the benefits of living in a country. It also involves assuming responsibility for its future.

I care deeply about my country and its future. That commitment first manifested itself in my military service, but extends well beyond that and includes my continued desire to participate in the democratic process.

For me, these are the foundations of what it means to be a citizen.

But it isn’t really about me at all. It’s about my children. It’s about the society they will inherit, the opportunities available to them, and the kind of country they will eventually be asked to serve, nurture, and grow. It is also about Israel’s place in the region and the relationships it builds with its neighbors.

By voting, I am expressing my commitment to all of those things.

So on October 27, 2026, I will vote for change. The Netanyahu government has repeatedly placed its political survival and narrow interests ahead of the long-term interests of the country and its citizens.

First there was the judicial overhaul, which I protested and which divided the country, weakened its institutions, and made it vulnerable to its enemies. Senior defense officials warned Netanyahu of this risk, and yet his government pressed forward undeterred. Then there was October 7 itself, and the failures that made this catastrophe possible. And finally there was the conduct of the war: the pursuit of “total victory” at the expense of a hostages and soldiers’ lives.

The combination of these three things would have been enough to convince me that a change of government is necessary. However, my concerns extend beyond the events of the last four years. They also include a political system that rewards preserving an unsustainable status quo by privileging some citizens over others.

Nowhere is that clearer than in the debate over the ultra-Orthodox draft. While some Israelis served hundreds of days in reserve duty, struggling to keep their jobs, support their families, and meet their financial obligations, the government has repeatedly sought to preserve military exemptions for yeshiva students. Some citizens are expected to risk everything, while others are protected from bearing the same burden. I understand that this issue touches deeply held religious convictions and longstanding disagreements about the relationship between religion and state. Those convictions cannot justify a political arrangement in which the obligations of citizenship are so unequally distributed. Any government unwilling to say so is protecting its interests at the public’s expense.

That is why I believe it is time to give others the opportunity to chart a different course, toward a more equitable society in which all citizens feel physically and economically secure and see themselves as stakeholders in Israel’s future.

A change of government will not solve everything. Netanyahu’s leadership style is both a symptom of deeper problems that have accumulated over decades and a contributing factor to their deterioration. His exit from the political stage will not, on its own, address the fragmentation of Israeli society, the erosion of public trust in state institutions, or a political system in which narrow sectoral interests can take precedence over the common good.

Similarly, a change of government will not erase the trauma of October 7, heal our many divisions, or resolve the conflict with the Palestinians. Nor will it guarantee that better decisions will be made. Still, uncertainty about what comes next is not a compelling argument for preserving the political status quo.

Israel needs to begin a process of repair, and of rebuilding the trust that has been lost. No government can achieve all of that alone. It can, however, create the conditions in which such a process becomes possible. A first step.

Many Israelis are apprehensive about change. That is understandable. After years of political instability and war, there is something reassuring about the familiar, even when the familiar is deeply unsatisfying. I think that anxiety about change is one of the things preventing Israelis from imagining that a different future is possible. But after everything we have been through, the last thing we should fear is change.

I think back to 2015, sitting in the CNN control room thousands of miles from home, watching Israelis make their voices heard at the polling station. I cared deeply about the outcome then, but couldn’t participate in the process. I haven’t missed an election since.

I don’t know what the next Israeli government will look like. I don’t know whether it will meet the moment and face the enormous challenges ahead. And I certainly don’t believe that my vote alone will determine Israel’s future.

But I know that I have a choice. I have agency. And I intend to exercise it.