Invisible Boundaries

Invisible Boundaries

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IsraelActivistCalendar
5d

Why I am I subscribing.

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
4d

Gabi, thank you for sharing your well considered outlook on what Israel needs. My background as a Jewish Brit, whose love of Israel exploded after October, accounts for my 23 visits to Israel since September 2023, and I am currently in Tel Aviv.

I am not able to vote, as I have not yet become a citizen, but I am very well versed with all the political issues, parties, biases, propaganda and consider myself ‘up to scratch’ on all Israel’s issues. What I have seen and heard, is the huge divide between those who love Netanyahu, and those who despise him. I have heard Israelis on both sides say, ‘if Bibi wins again, I am leaving Israel’, and I have heard, if Bibi loses, ‘I am out of here’.

Whoever Israel gets as its PM from this election, Israel will always have my unwavering support, and by 2028 I hope to have my citizenship, and be able to vote 💙🇮🇱.

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