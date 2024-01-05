Invisible Boundaries

Invisible Boundaries

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
Jan 13, 2024

As a proud Jew, living in London, one can not begin to imagine the evil horror of what took place on Black Shabbat, October 7. The consequences of this day will be long and painful.

The negative response by much of the world to Israel and the Jewish people is beyond human understanding. Humanity should be ashamed of itself.

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