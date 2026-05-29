Invisible Boundaries

Invisible Boundaries

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LMG's avatar
LMG
3d

כל הכבוד!

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Avi Jacobson's avatar
Avi Jacobson
3d

Next: how Greek dark fleets, Azerbaijani oil, Turkish pipelines, and Israeli refineries sustain European civil aviation and what it does and does not mean diplomatically.

I don’t want to do my own research on it. Now I know an expert.

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