It may be summer for some, but global geopolitics haven’t missed a beat. As I write, there is growing anticipation that, following President Donald Trump’s decision to prematurely end the ceasefire with Iran, the region may be entering another escalatory cycle of violence. There will be time enough to talk about the Strait of Hormuz and America’s regional strategy. For now, I want to briefly address three developments that illustrate Israel’s declining international position.

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Talking Turkey

As you can tell from this week’s cover image, I want to address the NATO summit, hosted in Ankara, Turkey. Apart from the policy wonks who track these issues closely, most international media coverage was fixed on Trump’s strained relationship with the transatlantic alliance (Greenland, defense spending, Ukraine, and so forth). But in this corner of the world, the spotlight was on something else entirely: the bromantic images of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump reveling in one another’s company.

Once close strategic partners, Jerusalem and Ankara began drifting apart in 2009. What is more worrying is that the souring of the relationship over Israel’s policies in Gaza has since metastasized across multiple arenas, including personal animosity between the countries’ leaders and competition for influence across the region. Against that backdrop, the images coming out of Ankara this week were particularly striking.

Erdoğan has an acute understanding of how to engage with this American president. He does not confront Trump directly. He adapts to the shifting priorities coming out of the White House while holding firmer positions behind closed doors. He engages diplomatically without visibly interfering in US domestic politics. The result is a relationship built on what Trump values most: perceived loyalty and results. Hence Trump’s repeated references to Turkey’s president as a “good friend,” a “respected leader,” and a “tough cookie.”

Netanyahu spent the days before the NATO summit on Fox News attacking Erdoğan as a threat Western interests, “infected by the Muslim Brotherhood,” and privately lobbying Trump not to sell Turkey F-35s or advanced fighter jet engines. Seated next to Erdoğan in Ankara, Trump said he would “consider” the F-35 sale - a result that fell short of what Ankara wanted, given Turkey’s unresolved S-400 dilemma, but was far from the rebuff Netanyahu had lobbied for - and praised Turkey as “in many ways much more loyal than other countries.” However, given the number of domestic American constraints on finalizing the F-35 deal, it would be a misinterpretation to believe that Netanyahu was influential in this process.

What was more revealing was Trump’s framing of his own role in the deteriorating relationship between Israel and Turkey. He described himself, in effect, as the man who has prevented a conflict between Israel and Turkey - acknowledging that Erdoğan “doesn’t like Israel much” while maintaining cooperative relationships with both Ankara and Jerusalem. Netanyahu probably didn’t care for Trump defending Erdoğan against the questions of reporters, not to mention the close embrace that Turkey’s leader regularly shared with the same US president that only weeks ago reportedly described Israel’s premier as '“f*cking crazy.”

I’ve been working on Israel-Turkey relations for nearly 15 years, and while I would be the first to argue that relations shouldn’t be antagonistic and are intentionally being miscast as more contentious than they really are, the great risk is that the verbal tit-for-tat triggers a violent miscalculation.

For now, Trump has both leaders where he wants them: in the palm of his hand. That’s not a stable situation for anyone, Israel and Turkey included. Netanyahu’s confrontational posture has not only made the prospect for détente less likely, but has likely undermined Israel’s negotiating position in the process. A more deliberate American push for Israel-Turkey détente may materialize one day, but Trump’s repeated reference of Netanyahu as a “wartime prime minister” suggests that this may only happen following the upcoming elections.

Tactical Recognition

On June 28, the Israeli cabinet voted to formally recognize the Armenian genocide. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called it a “moral and historical duty” and declared it was “never too late to do the right thing.” The proposal now goes to the Knesset plenum for a vote.

From my perspective, the historical record on the Armenian Genocide was never in serious scholarly dispute in Israel. The question was whether recognition of the genocide was worth the diplomatic cost. For decades, Israel actively blocked recognition - not just in the Knesset, but by lobbying American Jewish organizations to kill congressional resolutions on the same issue. Today Israel decided it was - not because the historical record changed, but because its relationship with Turkey did.

Cynically, that’s how genocide recognition works in the international system. It is less about morality and more about interests. Israel’s cabinet wasn’t being enlightened by recognizing the Armenian genocide. It was being opportunistic.

This is of course a terrible shame; recognition from a position of strong bilateral ties (1990s-2000s) with Turkey would have carried more moral weight and the relationship then would have had enough depth to ride out the inevitable turbulence that would have ensued. Instead, what’s left is an Israeli recognition of the Armenian genocide that’s historically accurate but diplomatically hollow, and aimed more to antagonize Ankara than to honor Armenian memory and suffering (it didn’t even register a warm response by the Armenian government).

There is something else worth mentioning. While Israel’s cabinet was voting to recognize a genocide committed against Armenians more than a century ago, far-right groups with ties to the current government have been systematically trying to displace the Armenian community in Jerusalem’s Old City, a community with a recorded presence in the city for centuries. There's something deeply uncomfortable about Israel’s cabinet recognizing the Armenian genocide while turning a blind eye to the dispossession of its own Armenian community.

Rahm’s Horn

Rahm Emanuel - former congressman, White House chief of staff, Chicago mayor, ambassador to Japan, and widely regarded as a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate - came to Tel Aviv University this week to deliver what he called an “honest conversation” about the US-Israel relationship.

Emanuel didn’t say much that was analytically new. The US-Israel relationship is at a crossroads. Netanyahu has led Israel to a diplomatic cul-de-sac. Unconditional American support is no longer guaranteed. American taxpayers should not indefinitely subsidize Israel’s defense budget without conditions. The far-right Jewish notion of Greater Israel is just as fanatical and unacceptable as the far-left slogan “From the River to the Sea.” The Palestinian Authority is corrupt, so let’s try the regional approach first and maybe that will address the Palestinian leadership void.

Emanuel’s positions were fairly centrist positions - which is precisely the point.

Emanuel did not come to Israel to speak only to Israelis. He delivered his address in Tel Aviv in order to deliver a clear message to American Jewish donors and Democratic primary voters, and to position himself within a party whose center of gravity on Israel has shifted considerably since October 7. His message, translated plainly, was this: I am the best advocate for Israel within the Democratic Party. Like former President Joe Biden, I will meet you on your turf and talk plain. I will still defend the US-Israel alliance. But the terms are changing, and I am the person who can manage that change.

Israelis and their American supporters should take that message seriously, because buried in Emanuel’s speech was a warning of what could come. Emanuel is not the far-left of the Democratic Party. He sits, in many respects, at the party’s institutionalist center. If Emanuel’s positions represent the ceiling of pro-Israel sentiment among 2028 Democratic contenders, and they may well be, then the floor is considerably lower. A future Democratic administration that is not aligned with Emanuel’s worldviews would almost certainly offer Israel a harder line, not a softer one.

Emanuel may have received applause in the favorable conditions of a liberal Tel Aviv lecture hall. The real test will be whether Democrats believe his positions are a winning ticket in 2026 and 2028.

As always, three pieces worth reading:

Ishaan Tharoor is a fantastic journalist and I'm a fan of long-form journalism, so his recent piece in The New Yorker on the Trump-Erdogan relationship is worth your time. Gil Zohar’s piece in The Christian Century offers granular details into the complicated land dispute in Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter. While Rahm Emanuel was talking about a two-state solution in Tel Aviv, New York Times commentator Ezra Klein hosted Rula Hardal and May Pundak of Land for All on his podcast to discuss their confederation model for resolving the conflict. I'll save my reflections on that proposal for another newsletter, but I'm flagging it here as another illustration of the gap between Emanuel's centrist position and the other discourse taking place within the broader American left on Israeli-Palestinian affairs.

Thanks for taking the time to read. As always, I welcome your comments and questions.

Best,

Gabi