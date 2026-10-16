I watched NAZA in a European cinema. A friend invited me. My afternoon schedule was empty, and I decided to go. In Israel, the film had already been condemned, largely by people who hadn’t seen it, including Prime Minister Netanyahu. Culture Minister Miki Zohar promised to strip its directors - Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor - of their citizenship. I live in Israel. I am a veteran of the war and assumed that the 80-minute documentary wouldn’t trouble me more than anything else that I experienced over the last three years.
I didn’t find NAZA deserving of praise or denunciation. It is an imperfect film whose artistic choices stand in for the evidence its argument needed.
I have no objection to the directors’ decision to investigate the IDF’s conduct in Gaza during the war. The scale of destruction and civilian death toll demand it, and Israelis should be prepared to confront evidence of wrongdoing - intentional or unintentional - by their own military. Wars produce civilian casualties and fatalities. Militaries tend to prioritize their own soldiers’ lives and as a result shift risk onto civilians, sometimes through orders that are legally dubious or worse. That’s exactly why transparency and accountability matter.
My criticism of NAZA lies elsewhere. The documentary makes grave accusations without presenting viewers the means to test them, and it turns claims about the IDF’s conduct into an implicit verdict on Israeli society.
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All Smoke, No Gun
NAZA’s argument relies on 24 one-on-one interviews with Israeli intelligence officers and soldiers about how the military used advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to identify Hamas members and strike them in their homes. Through these interviews, the film claims that the army knowingly accepted civilian casualties in those strikes throughout the war, and that this drove civilian deaths far above what they would otherwise have been.
I am neither a military journalist nor a scholar of international law, and I won’t pretend to adjudicate those allegations. Nevertheless, allegations of this magnitude carry an obligation of evidentiary seriousness, and the film gives viewers little to work with. Hardly any dates are provided. There is no operational timeline and no explanation of how the IDF’s hierarchy or targeting decisions work.
We also learn little to nothing about the interviewees: rank, unit, responsibilities, or how close they stood to the decisions they describe. Were they conscripts or reservists, senior officers or junior personnel? Did they make targeting decisions, carry them out, or just observe the decisions as they were made by others? Were they describing isolated incidents or systematic practice? Was this in the war’s opening weeks or much later? These details could establish what happened, when decisions were made, who knew what, and where responsibility lies.
I understand the need to protect the interviewees. Whistleblowers can face serious professional, legal, and personal consequences. The onus was therefore on the filmmakers to corroborate testimony and provide more context for viewers.
The fact that detailed reporting exists made the artistic choice so perplexing. NAZA grew out of Abraham’s own investigations for +972 Magazine, Local Call and The Guardian (one of the production companies), which documented AI-assisted targeting systems like “Lavender,” casualty thresholds, and the gap between untested technology and human judgment. This paper trail preceded the film, but the directors elected not to incorporate it on screen. The result is that a viewer who hasn’t previously read these reports (I did) consumes the soldiers’ testimonies without the contextual journalism behind them.
NAZA never ties the soldiers’ testimony to identifiable incidents or a verifiable chain of events. It does not invite external Israeli or Palestinian voices to corroborate or offer nuance to these accounts. Instead, it asks viewers to accept testimony - and the implied allegation of war crimes - without the tools to evaluate it. I am less concerned for the IDF, which can answer for itself and lodge its own critiques against the film. My concern is for the millions who may see it and are being asked to take these accounts on faith.
Palestinian civilian suffering during the war is undeniable. The testimonies in NAZA may well be accurate, in part or in full, and may one day be substantiated with further reporting and research. Testimony can convey what modern war is like. However, establishing responsibility for criminal acts demands greater context and precision, and NAZA doesn’t provide them.
Collective Guilt
My second objection concerns NAZA’s portrayal of Israeli society.
The NAZA interviews take place on rooftops above nighttime Tel Aviv, and the camera moves slowly across apartment blocks, lit windows and city streets. At one point, testimony about Palestinians gunned down by sniper fire while gathering at a food distribution site plays over images of Israelis dining in restaurants. As soldiers recount the bombing of Gazan apartment complexes, we see construction workers working through the night in order to complete the next Tel Aviv skyscraper.
The juxtaposition is deliberate, and to a certain point it’s fair. The asymmetry between life in Tel Aviv and in Gaza is stark, and the filmmakers have every right to use it to provoke questions about privilege and power. At the same time, the images accumulate into a larger argument throughout the film: that the normalcy of Tel Aviv’s nightlife is evidence of a society indifferent to human suffering. One of the interviewees spells it out: Tel Aviv is Israel’s most liberal city. Its residents turn their backs on the messianism of Jerusalem and instead turn westwards towards the Mediterranean coastline. By grounding NAZA in Tel Aviv, the directors appear to implicate not only Israel’s nationalist and religious right, but also the unofficial capital of liberal Zionism and left-wing Israeli politics.
The visual approach recalls NAZA executive producer Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest (2023), which depicts the domestic routines of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his family alongside the machinery of mass murder. The parallel is difficult to ignore, although the films address profoundly different historical episodes.
NAZA also ties the war in Gaza to 1948 and the Nakba. I acknowledge the suffering of Palestinians in 1948, in 1967, and through decades of conflict and occupation. However, NAZA’s framing does more than supply historical context. By placing the Gaza war inside a multi-decade narrative of Palestinian displacement, the film invites viewers to interpret specific targeting decisions in 2024 or 2025 as expressions of a larger national project. In that framing, questions of individual decision-making and command responsibility risk becoming secondary to a sweeping judgment about the state and society.
I don’t believe Israeli society should be shielded from criticism. It contains deep prejudices and troubling currents of racism. Many Israelis have shown a lack of empathy towards Palestinian civilians, and public discourse about Gaza, on the right and beyond it, has often been marked by dehumanizing rhetoric. I won’t excuse that.
But acknowledging these failures is different from accepting that they define an entire society.
Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh was kidnapped on October 7 and murdered by Hamas in captivity in August 2024, offered a humanist perspective:
“There is no competition in pain, all human beings feel pain. The dangerous and heartbreaking thing is to believe that there is a competition between these two pains. There is no competition between the suffering of civilians living in Gaza and that of those who were dragged into Gaza.”
The Israeli reception to NAZA makes the point better than I can. Despite the government’s predictable rejection of the film, more than 1,500 Israeli filmmakers and journalists signed a petition defending Abraham and Szor, and 43 Israeli human rights groups demanded an end to the threats against them. And throughout the war, Israeli civil society organizations documented Palestinian civilian suffering, collected aid, organized protests against the war on humanitarian grounds, and challenged the policies that have contributed to Gaza’s destruction. These efforts do not represent all Israelis. But a society uniformly indifferent to Palestinian suffering doesn’t produce this diverse range of activities working to protect civilian lives.
These contradictions were missing from the film. A military’s actions may say something about the society it serves. Armies are not sealed off from political culture or public opinion, especially Israel’s citizen-army. The Israeli public bears some responsibility for the policies it supports, the institutions it empowers and the wrongdoing it tolerates. But there is a difference between arguing that Israeli society turned its gaze away from Palestinian suffering and suggesting that this indifference makes Israelis collectively responsible for the conduct of their military. The first is a serious accusation that deserves examination. The second requires demonstrating how public attitudes, political choices, and institutional decisions are connected. NAZA moves between the first claim to the second through its framing: the Nakba arc and the borrowed logic of The Zone of Interest, but it never demonstrates the connection. Even if every allegation in NAZA were substantiated, that would not establish the film’s implied judgment on Israeli society. A society can be responsible for the institutions it empowers without every member bearing equal responsibility for what those institutions choose to do with their power.
Bystanders
There are several moments when NAZA leaves Tel Aviv’s skyline. One in particular sat uneasily with me. For a few seconds, Abraham and Szor show the Holocaust documentarian Claude Lanzmann on a television screen. Lanzmann’s Shoah (1985) is built almost entirely on testimony from survivors, perpetrators, and bystanders. He refused to use archival footage and filmed the fields and railways where the mass killing had happened. The nod to Lanzmann is hard to read as a homage to technique alone.
The comparison to Shoah carries implications well beyond directorial style. Shoah was itself accused of indicting a society. Some of its most disturbing scenes belong to Polish villagers who had lived beside the Nazi camps. In one scene, the survivor Simon Srebrnik returns to the village of Chelmno and stands outside the church while townspeople gather around him, recalling the deportations with something close to nostalgia before sliding into antisemitic tropes. Poland’s government protested the film as slander on the nation.
But there is a difference in the methodologies of Shoah and NAZA. Lanzmann put the bystanders on camera and asked them questions. Their statements became part of the evidentiary record, exposing attitudes that Lanzmann did not have to infer on their behalf, though he occasionally went to extreme lengths to draw them out. NAZA never engages with the ordinary Israeli citizens it depicts. The diners and construction workers are silent figures moving in the background of someone else’s testimony. Lanzmann’s villagers spoke for themselves. Abraham and Szor elect to not give Tel Aviv residents that opportunity.
There is another difference. Shoah was released four decades after the Holocaust, against an extensive historical and judicial record of Nazi crimes. Lanzmann was exploring the human experience and memory of events whose essential historical facts were established. NAZA examines allegations that remain contested, whose full record is not yet available, and whose legal consequences have yet to be determined. That is what makes the invocation troubling. It risks borrowing the moral authority of a historical event whose essential facts are established in order to reinforce allegations about military conduct and societal complicity that still require careful investigation. Invoking Shoah does not relieve NAZA of its responsibility to establish its own claims.
As I left the theater, I wondered who NAZA's target audience was. Szor is on record admitting that she doesn’t know how it will be received in Israel. Abraham used his limited engagements with the Israeli press to criticize the media’s failure to report on civilian casualties in Gaza during the war, but told Italian paper Il Sole 24 Ore that he doesn’t think the film will change opinions anytime soon:
“The wall of denial in Israel is very thick and very resilient; it will take years to break through it and get on the other side. I don’t want to underestimate the strength and power of this film, but the issue of the massacre of Palestinians is not really on the agenda as far as the upcoming elections in Israel are concerned.”
Abraham acknowledges that changing Israeli attitudes will take years. But if the film hoped to contribute to that process, its artistic choices may work against that goal. Israelis who might be willing to examine specific allegations of military wrongdoing may instead see themselves reduced to anonymous symbols of indifference to human suffering.
This is a missed opportunity. Israelis are currently engaged in a difficult contest over truth and accountability for October 7. A majority want a state commission of inquiry. For reasons of self-interest if nothing else, many are concerned that the war’s conduct has damaged Israel’s international reputation. That doesn’t mean the average Israeli is prepared to wrestle with the ethical conduct of the war in Gaza as Abraham and Szor have, let alone admit to possible war crimes. But the principle is the same, and it demands confronting credible evidence of wrongdoing there: individual incidents, operational procedures, targeting policy, command responsibility, and the political decisions that shaped the war.
Conclusion
NAZA takes its title from an Israeli military acronym for collateral damage: the civilian deaths a military strike is estimated to cause. Responsibility for those deaths runs through the analyst who marks a target, the commander who sets the acceptable casualty threshold, the officer who approves the strike and the political leadership who sets the policy. Israeli society has a responsibility to grapple with what its military may have done in Gaza. But that reckoning requires identifying responsibility, not dissolving it into a sweeping indictment of an entire society.
Does this mean Abraham and Szor should be stripped of their citizenship? Denounced as traitors? Silenced? Hardly. Nor do these artistic choices invalidate the testimony of their interviewees.
NAZA is an imperfect film, and I disagree with many of its directors’ choices. But their work belongs to a long tradition of Israeli filmmakers who turned the camera on their own society. The Gatekeepers (2012) by Dror Moreh put six former heads of the Shin Bet on the record, by name, questioning the policies they carried out in the West Bank and Gaza. Waltz with Bashir (2008) by Ari Folman ended its animated reckoning with Sabra and Shatila on archival footage of the massacre. Both drew their force from tying testimony to people and events an audience could verify. NAZA draws inspiration from that tradition, and it would have been a stronger film if it met the standard set by its predecessors.
I watched NAZA because people living in democratic societies shouldn’t fear criticism, and I don’t regret it. The Guardian plans to stream it free in late November. Watch it and reach your own conclusions. I believe its allegations deserve to be questioned and investigated, its artistic choices deserve to be challenged, and its directors’ right to make it deserves to be defended.
Anti-Isreal Propaganda is anti-Israel Propaganda. "Tell it like it is!"
I find your opening judgment difficult to reconcile with the argument that follows. You declare that NAZA is “neither deserving of praise nor denunciation,” yet your own analysis describes a film whose evidentiary deficiencies and deliberate visual framing repeatedly encourage conclusions its evidence does not establish. Your disclaimer is at odds with the evidence you proceed to present.
By your own account, NAZA makes “grave accusations without presenting viewers the means to test them.” It supplies “hardly any dates,” no operational timeline, and little information about the interviewees' ranks, responsibilities, or proximity to the decisions they describe. The film does not connect testimony to identifiable incidents or establish a verifiable chain of events. As you concede, it asks viewers to accept allegations of possible war crimes “without the tools to evaluate” them.
These are not minor artistic shortcomings. They go to the heart of documentary credibility. When a film makes extraordinarily serious accusations against a country and its military without providing sufficient context or independently testable evidence, it substitutes insinuation for demonstration. The fact that its allegations might ultimately prove true does not excuse its failure to substantiate them on screen.
More revealing is your account of the film's deliberate visual framing. Testimony about Palestinian deaths is juxtaposed with Israelis dining in restaurants; accounts of bombings are accompanied by images of construction workers building Tel Aviv's skyline. According to you, these images accumulate into an argument that the “normalcy of Tel Aviv’s nightlife is evidence of a society indifferent to human suffering.”
That is not evidence of indifference. Israelis eating dinner and construction workers doing their jobs establish nothing about what those individuals believe, know, or feel about Gaza. You recognize that the film invites viewers to infer collective moral guilt from ordinary civilian life. You also recognize that this is an inference, not a demonstrated conclusion. Why should an audience accept such an implication when the images themselves cannot establish it?
The historical analogies make the framing even more troubling. You identify an apparent parallel with The Zone of Interest, a film depicting the domestic routines of an Auschwitz commandant's family alongside the machinery of the Holocaust. You also describe NAZA's invocation of Claude Lanzmann's Shoah. Yet, as you explain, Shoah placed bystanders on camera and let their own statements become part of the evidentiary record. NAZA, by contrast, depicts ordinary Israelis as silent background figures while other people supply the accusations and the moral interpretation.
This distinction matters. The film borrows the emotional and moral associations of the Holocaust to frame contemporary allegations against Israel, even though, as you acknowledge, the allegations remain contested and their full evidentiary and legal records have yet to be established. This is precisely the kind of framing that can lead an audience to reach a moral verdict before the evidence has established one. The concern is not that historical comparisons are inherently illegitimate, but that the moral authority of established historical atrocities may be invoked to reinforce contemporary allegations that still require independent substantiation.
Your article also describes how the film connects specific military decisions in 2024 and 2025 to the “Nakba” of 1948 and decades of Palestinian "displacement". You observe that this framing invites viewers to interpret particular military actions as expressions of a much larger national project. In your words, questions of individual decision-making and command responsibility risk becoming secondary to “a sweeping judgment about the state and society.”
If, as you acknowledge, the film encourages viewers to interpret specific military decisions as expressions of a larger national project without demonstrating the connection, on what basis do you exempt it from the charge of propaganda?
This is a defining feature of the film's bias: allegations about particular military operations become an indictment of Israel as a nation and Israelis as a people. The film does not merely ask whether particular decisions were lawful or whether commanders bear responsibility. Through its imagery, historical analogies, and narrative structure, it encourages viewers to see Israel's contemporary conduct as part of a single, continuous story of collective wrongdoing. You have essentially identified this mechanism yourself.
None of this requires denying Palestinian suffering or shielding the Israeli military from scrutiny. You are right that credible allegations of wrongdoing must be investigated. But the obligation to investigate is not a license to insinuate guilt, and the existence of civilian casualties does not, by itself, establish criminal intent or prove a systematic policy of unlawful targeting.
Indeed, your own conclusion is that responsibility must be identified rather than dissolved into “a sweeping indictment of an entire society.” Yet that is precisely the danger you identify in NAZA's approach. The film's apparent indictment extends beyond the individuals who made particular decisions to a society represented through suggestive images of ordinary life. Its visual and historical framing does not merely document allegations; it encourages viewers to adopt a broader moral judgment that the evidence presented does not establish.
The central contradiction is therefore difficult to ignore. You say the film is not deserving of denunciation, but describe a work that makes grave accusations without adequate on-screen substantiation, uses emotionally charged historical analogies, and encourages viewers to infer collective Israeli indifference and complicity from images that cannot establish either.
Call it what its described methods warrant: anti-Israel propaganda presented in the form of a documentary. This judgment concerns the film's evidentiary deficiencies, selective framing, and insinuation of collective Israeli guilt. It does not require assuming that every allegation made by its interviewees is false. A film can contain credible testimony and still deploy that testimony within a misleading propagandistic framework.
Why, then, do you retreat to neutrality after documenting the very features that justify a serious charge of propaganda? Neutrality is not established by a disclaimer; it is demonstrated through consistent evidentiary standards and a willingness to draw conclusions from one's own analysis. Your article makes a compelling case that NAZA fails those standards. The unresolved question is why you stop short of saying so. "Tell it like it is!"
I have a question. If the commanders used software to judge the likelihood of civilian deaths, was it to maximise or minimise it?
I assume that since Hamas was essentially embedded in the civilian population- hospitals being a favourite for command posts- there was no real way to hit enemy combatants without hitting civilians.
If the object was to maximise it, then why bother with the software? As long as you have a military target confirmed, you bomb the building irrespective of the collateral.
If it was to minimise civilian casualties, what’s wrong with that?