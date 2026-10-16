Invisible Boundaries

Invisible Boundaries

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Mark Condiotte PhD's avatar
Mark Condiotte PhD
Oct 16

Anti-Isreal Propaganda is anti-Israel Propaganda. "Tell it like it is!"

I find your opening judgment difficult to reconcile with the argument that follows. You declare that NAZA is “neither deserving of praise nor denunciation,” yet your own analysis describes a film whose evidentiary deficiencies and deliberate visual framing repeatedly encourage conclusions its evidence does not establish. Your disclaimer is at odds with the evidence you proceed to present.

By your own account, NAZA makes “grave accusations without presenting viewers the means to test them.” It supplies “hardly any dates,” no operational timeline, and little information about the interviewees' ranks, responsibilities, or proximity to the decisions they describe. The film does not connect testimony to identifiable incidents or establish a verifiable chain of events. As you concede, it asks viewers to accept allegations of possible war crimes “without the tools to evaluate” them.

These are not minor artistic shortcomings. They go to the heart of documentary credibility. When a film makes extraordinarily serious accusations against a country and its military without providing sufficient context or independently testable evidence, it substitutes insinuation for demonstration. The fact that its allegations might ultimately prove true does not excuse its failure to substantiate them on screen.

More revealing is your account of the film's deliberate visual framing. Testimony about Palestinian deaths is juxtaposed with Israelis dining in restaurants; accounts of bombings are accompanied by images of construction workers building Tel Aviv's skyline. According to you, these images accumulate into an argument that the “normalcy of Tel Aviv’s nightlife is evidence of a society indifferent to human suffering.”

That is not evidence of indifference. Israelis eating dinner and construction workers doing their jobs establish nothing about what those individuals believe, know, or feel about Gaza. You recognize that the film invites viewers to infer collective moral guilt from ordinary civilian life. You also recognize that this is an inference, not a demonstrated conclusion. Why should an audience accept such an implication when the images themselves cannot establish it?

The historical analogies make the framing even more troubling. You identify an apparent parallel with The Zone of Interest, a film depicting the domestic routines of an Auschwitz commandant's family alongside the machinery of the Holocaust. You also describe NAZA's invocation of Claude Lanzmann's Shoah. Yet, as you explain, Shoah placed bystanders on camera and let their own statements become part of the evidentiary record. NAZA, by contrast, depicts ordinary Israelis as silent background figures while other people supply the accusations and the moral interpretation.

This distinction matters. The film borrows the emotional and moral associations of the Holocaust to frame contemporary allegations against Israel, even though, as you acknowledge, the allegations remain contested and their full evidentiary and legal records have yet to be established. This is precisely the kind of framing that can lead an audience to reach a moral verdict before the evidence has established one. The concern is not that historical comparisons are inherently illegitimate, but that the moral authority of established historical atrocities may be invoked to reinforce contemporary allegations that still require independent substantiation.

Your article also describes how the film connects specific military decisions in 2024 and 2025 to the “Nakba” of 1948 and decades of Palestinian "displacement". You observe that this framing invites viewers to interpret particular military actions as expressions of a much larger national project. In your words, questions of individual decision-making and command responsibility risk becoming secondary to “a sweeping judgment about the state and society.”

If, as you acknowledge, the film encourages viewers to interpret specific military decisions as expressions of a larger national project without demonstrating the connection, on what basis do you exempt it from the charge of propaganda?

This is a defining feature of the film's bias: allegations about particular military operations become an indictment of Israel as a nation and Israelis as a people. The film does not merely ask whether particular decisions were lawful or whether commanders bear responsibility. Through its imagery, historical analogies, and narrative structure, it encourages viewers to see Israel's contemporary conduct as part of a single, continuous story of collective wrongdoing. You have essentially identified this mechanism yourself.

None of this requires denying Palestinian suffering or shielding the Israeli military from scrutiny. You are right that credible allegations of wrongdoing must be investigated. But the obligation to investigate is not a license to insinuate guilt, and the existence of civilian casualties does not, by itself, establish criminal intent or prove a systematic policy of unlawful targeting.

Indeed, your own conclusion is that responsibility must be identified rather than dissolved into “a sweeping indictment of an entire society.” Yet that is precisely the danger you identify in NAZA's approach. The film's apparent indictment extends beyond the individuals who made particular decisions to a society represented through suggestive images of ordinary life. Its visual and historical framing does not merely document allegations; it encourages viewers to adopt a broader moral judgment that the evidence presented does not establish.

The central contradiction is therefore difficult to ignore. You say the film is not deserving of denunciation, but describe a work that makes grave accusations without adequate on-screen substantiation, uses emotionally charged historical analogies, and encourages viewers to infer collective Israeli indifference and complicity from images that cannot establish either.

Call it what its described methods warrant: anti-Israel propaganda presented in the form of a documentary. This judgment concerns the film's evidentiary deficiencies, selective framing, and insinuation of collective Israeli guilt. It does not require assuming that every allegation made by its interviewees is false. A film can contain credible testimony and still deploy that testimony within a misleading propagandistic framework.

Why, then, do you retreat to neutrality after documenting the very features that justify a serious charge of propaganda? Neutrality is not established by a disclaimer; it is demonstrated through consistent evidentiary standards and a willingness to draw conclusions from one's own analysis. Your article makes a compelling case that NAZA fails those standards. The unresolved question is why you stop short of saying so. "Tell it like it is!"

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Dipankar Sircar's avatar
Dipankar Sircar
Oct 17

I have a question. If the commanders used software to judge the likelihood of civilian deaths, was it to maximise or minimise it?

I assume that since Hamas was essentially embedded in the civilian population- hospitals being a favourite for command posts- there was no real way to hit enemy combatants without hitting civilians.

If the object was to maximise it, then why bother with the software? As long as you have a military target confirmed, you bomb the building irrespective of the collateral.

If it was to minimise civilian casualties, what’s wrong with that?

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