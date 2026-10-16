I watched NAZA in a European cinema. A friend invited me. My afternoon schedule was empty, and I decided to go. In Israel, the film had already been condemned, largely by people who hadn’t seen it, including Prime Minister Netanyahu. Culture Minister Miki Zohar promised to strip its directors - Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor - of their citizenship. I live in Israel. I am a veteran of the war and assumed that the 80-minute documentary wouldn’t trouble me more than anything else that I experienced over the last three years.

I didn’t find NAZA deserving of praise or denunciation. It is an imperfect film whose artistic choices stand in for the evidence its argument needed.

I have no objection to the directors’ decision to investigate the IDF’s conduct in Gaza during the war. The scale of destruction and civilian death toll demand it, and Israelis should be prepared to confront evidence of wrongdoing - intentional or unintentional - by their own military. Wars produce civilian casualties and fatalities. Militaries tend to prioritize their own soldiers’ lives and as a result shift risk onto civilians, sometimes through orders that are legally dubious or worse. That’s exactly why transparency and accountability matter.

My criticism of NAZA lies elsewhere. The documentary makes grave accusations without presenting viewers the means to test them, and it turns claims about the IDF’s conduct into an implicit verdict on Israeli society.

All Smoke, No Gun

NAZA’s argument relies on 24 one-on-one interviews with Israeli intelligence officers and soldiers about how the military used advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to identify Hamas members and strike them in their homes. Through these interviews, the film claims that the army knowingly accepted civilian casualties in those strikes throughout the war, and that this drove civilian deaths far above what they would otherwise have been.

I am neither a military journalist nor a scholar of international law, and I won’t pretend to adjudicate those allegations. Nevertheless, allegations of this magnitude carry an obligation of evidentiary seriousness, and the film gives viewers little to work with. Hardly any dates are provided. There is no operational timeline and no explanation of how the IDF’s hierarchy or targeting decisions work.

We also learn little to nothing about the interviewees: rank, unit, responsibilities, or how close they stood to the decisions they describe. Were they conscripts or reservists, senior officers or junior personnel? Did they make targeting decisions, carry them out, or just observe the decisions as they were made by others? Were they describing isolated incidents or systematic practice? Was this in the war’s opening weeks or much later? These details could establish what happened, when decisions were made, who knew what, and where responsibility lies.

I understand the need to protect the interviewees. Whistleblowers can face serious professional, legal, and personal consequences. The onus was therefore on the filmmakers to corroborate testimony and provide more context for viewers.

The fact that detailed reporting exists made the artistic choice so perplexing. NAZA grew out of Abraham’s own investigations for +972 Magazine, Local Call and The Guardian (one of the production companies), which documented AI-assisted targeting systems like “Lavender,” casualty thresholds, and the gap between untested technology and human judgment. This paper trail preceded the film, but the directors elected not to incorporate it on screen. The result is that a viewer who hasn’t previously read these reports (I did) consumes the soldiers’ testimonies without the contextual journalism behind them.

NAZA never ties the soldiers’ testimony to identifiable incidents or a verifiable chain of events. It does not invite external Israeli or Palestinian voices to corroborate or offer nuance to these accounts. Instead, it asks viewers to accept testimony - and the implied allegation of war crimes - without the tools to evaluate it. I am less concerned for the IDF, which can answer for itself and lodge its own critiques against the film. My concern is for the millions who may see it and are being asked to take these accounts on faith.

Palestinian civilian suffering during the war is undeniable. The testimonies in NAZA may well be accurate, in part or in full, and may one day be substantiated with further reporting and research. Testimony can convey what modern war is like. However, establishing responsibility for criminal acts demands greater context and precision, and NAZA doesn’t provide them.

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Collective Guilt

My second objection concerns NAZA’s portrayal of Israeli society.

The NAZA interviews take place on rooftops above nighttime Tel Aviv, and the camera moves slowly across apartment blocks, lit windows and city streets. At one point, testimony about Palestinians gunned down by sniper fire while gathering at a food distribution site plays over images of Israelis dining in restaurants. As soldiers recount the bombing of Gazan apartment complexes, we see construction workers working through the night in order to complete the next Tel Aviv skyscraper.

The juxtaposition is deliberate, and to a certain point it’s fair. The asymmetry between life in Tel Aviv and in Gaza is stark, and the filmmakers have every right to use it to provoke questions about privilege and power. At the same time, the images accumulate into a larger argument throughout the film: that the normalcy of Tel Aviv’s nightlife is evidence of a society indifferent to human suffering. One of the interviewees spells it out: Tel Aviv is Israel’s most liberal city. Its residents turn their backs on the messianism of Jerusalem and instead turn westwards towards the Mediterranean coastline. By grounding NAZA in Tel Aviv, the directors appear to implicate not only Israel’s nationalist and religious right, but also the unofficial capital of liberal Zionism and left-wing Israeli politics.

The visual approach recalls NAZA executive producer Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest (2023), which depicts the domestic routines of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his family alongside the machinery of mass murder. The parallel is difficult to ignore, although the films address profoundly different historical episodes.

NAZA also ties the war in Gaza to 1948 and the Nakba. I acknowledge the suffering of Palestinians in 1948, in 1967, and through decades of conflict and occupation. However, NAZA’s framing does more than supply historical context. By placing the Gaza war inside a multi-decade narrative of Palestinian displacement, the film invites viewers to interpret specific targeting decisions in 2024 or 2025 as expressions of a larger national project. In that framing, questions of individual decision-making and command responsibility risk becoming secondary to a sweeping judgment about the state and society.

I don’t believe Israeli society should be shielded from criticism. It contains deep prejudices and troubling currents of racism. Many Israelis have shown a lack of empathy towards Palestinian civilians, and public discourse about Gaza, on the right and beyond it, has often been marked by dehumanizing rhetoric. I won’t excuse that.

But acknowledging these failures is different from accepting that they define an entire society.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh was kidnapped on October 7 and murdered by Hamas in captivity in August 2024, offered a humanist perspective:

“There is no competition in pain, all human beings feel pain. The dangerous and heartbreaking thing is to believe that there is a competition between these two pains. There is no competition between the suffering of civilians living in Gaza and that of those who were dragged into Gaza.”

The Israeli reception to NAZA makes the point better than I can. Despite the government’s predictable rejection of the film, more than 1,500 Israeli filmmakers and journalists signed a petition defending Abraham and Szor, and 43 Israeli human rights groups demanded an end to the threats against them. And throughout the war, Israeli civil society organizations documented Palestinian civilian suffering, collected aid, organized protests against the war on humanitarian grounds, and challenged the policies that have contributed to Gaza’s destruction. These efforts do not represent all Israelis. But a society uniformly indifferent to Palestinian suffering doesn’t produce this diverse range of activities working to protect civilian lives.

These contradictions were missing from the film. A military’s actions may say something about the society it serves. Armies are not sealed off from political culture or public opinion, especially Israel’s citizen-army. The Israeli public bears some responsibility for the policies it supports, the institutions it empowers and the wrongdoing it tolerates. But there is a difference between arguing that Israeli society turned its gaze away from Palestinian suffering and suggesting that this indifference makes Israelis collectively responsible for the conduct of their military. The first is a serious accusation that deserves examination. The second requires demonstrating how public attitudes, political choices, and institutional decisions are connected. NAZA moves between the first claim to the second through its framing: the Nakba arc and the borrowed logic of The Zone of Interest, but it never demonstrates the connection. Even if every allegation in NAZA were substantiated, that would not establish the film’s implied judgment on Israeli society. A society can be responsible for the institutions it empowers without every member bearing equal responsibility for what those institutions choose to do with their power.

Bystanders

There are several moments when NAZA leaves Tel Aviv’s skyline. One in particular sat uneasily with me. For a few seconds, Abraham and Szor show the Holocaust documentarian Claude Lanzmann on a television screen. Lanzmann’s Shoah (1985) is built almost entirely on testimony from survivors, perpetrators, and bystanders. He refused to use archival footage and filmed the fields and railways where the mass killing had happened. The nod to Lanzmann is hard to read as a homage to technique alone.

The comparison to Shoah carries implications well beyond directorial style. Shoah was itself accused of indicting a society. Some of its most disturbing scenes belong to Polish villagers who had lived beside the Nazi camps. In one scene, the survivor Simon Srebrnik returns to the village of Chelmno and stands outside the church while townspeople gather around him, recalling the deportations with something close to nostalgia before sliding into antisemitic tropes. Poland’s government protested the film as slander on the nation.

But there is a difference in the methodologies of Shoah and NAZA. Lanzmann put the bystanders on camera and asked them questions. Their statements became part of the evidentiary record, exposing attitudes that Lanzmann did not have to infer on their behalf, though he occasionally went to extreme lengths to draw them out. NAZA never engages with the ordinary Israeli citizens it depicts. The diners and construction workers are silent figures moving in the background of someone else’s testimony. Lanzmann’s villagers spoke for themselves. Abraham and Szor elect to not give Tel Aviv residents that opportunity.

There is another difference. Shoah was released four decades after the Holocaust, against an extensive historical and judicial record of Nazi crimes. Lanzmann was exploring the human experience and memory of events whose essential historical facts were established. NAZA examines allegations that remain contested, whose full record is not yet available, and whose legal consequences have yet to be determined. That is what makes the invocation troubling. It risks borrowing the moral authority of a historical event whose essential facts are established in order to reinforce allegations about military conduct and societal complicity that still require careful investigation. Invoking Shoah does not relieve NAZA of its responsibility to establish its own claims.

As I left the theater, I wondered who NAZA's target audience was. Szor is on record admitting that she doesn’t know how it will be received in Israel. Abraham used his limited engagements with the Israeli press to criticize the media’s failure to report on civilian casualties in Gaza during the war, but told Italian paper Il Sole 24 Ore that he doesn’t think the film will change opinions anytime soon:

“The wall of denial in Israel is very thick and very resilient; it will take years to break through it and get on the other side. I don’t want to underestimate the strength and power of this film, but the issue of the massacre of Palestinians is not really on the agenda as far as the upcoming elections in Israel are concerned.”

Abraham acknowledges that changing Israeli attitudes will take years. But if the film hoped to contribute to that process, its artistic choices may work against that goal. Israelis who might be willing to examine specific allegations of military wrongdoing may instead see themselves reduced to anonymous symbols of indifference to human suffering.

This is a missed opportunity. Israelis are currently engaged in a difficult contest over truth and accountability for October 7. A majority want a state commission of inquiry. For reasons of self-interest if nothing else, many are concerned that the war’s conduct has damaged Israel’s international reputation. That doesn’t mean the average Israeli is prepared to wrestle with the ethical conduct of the war in Gaza as Abraham and Szor have, let alone admit to possible war crimes. But the principle is the same, and it demands confronting credible evidence of wrongdoing there: individual incidents, operational procedures, targeting policy, command responsibility, and the political decisions that shaped the war.

Conclusion

NAZA takes its title from an Israeli military acronym for collateral damage: the civilian deaths a military strike is estimated to cause. Responsibility for those deaths runs through the analyst who marks a target, the commander who sets the acceptable casualty threshold, the officer who approves the strike and the political leadership who sets the policy. Israeli society has a responsibility to grapple with what its military may have done in Gaza. But that reckoning requires identifying responsibility, not dissolving it into a sweeping indictment of an entire society.

Does this mean Abraham and Szor should be stripped of their citizenship? Denounced as traitors? Silenced? Hardly. Nor do these artistic choices invalidate the testimony of their interviewees.

NAZA is an imperfect film, and I disagree with many of its directors’ choices. But their work belongs to a long tradition of Israeli filmmakers who turned the camera on their own society. The Gatekeepers (2012) by Dror Moreh put six former heads of the Shin Bet on the record, by name, questioning the policies they carried out in the West Bank and Gaza. Waltz with Bashir (2008) by Ari Folman ended its animated reckoning with Sabra and Shatila on archival footage of the massacre. Both drew their force from tying testimony to people and events an audience could verify. NAZA draws inspiration from that tradition, and it would have been a stronger film if it met the standard set by its predecessors.

I watched NAZA because people living in democratic societies shouldn’t fear criticism, and I don’t regret it. The Guardian plans to stream it free in late November. Watch it and reach your own conclusions. I believe its allegations deserve to be questioned and investigated, its artistic choices deserve to be challenged, and its directors’ right to make it deserves to be defended.

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