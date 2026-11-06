The Great Wave at Kanagawa. Designed by Hokusai. Reprint by Adachi from the Shōwa period (between 1926 and 1989), WikiCommons

When I was in middle school, I took an Earth Sciences class on how oceans and the atmosphere create the water cycle. One of the things that I still remember was that a wave breaking on the beach is actually the final stage of a storm that began hundreds, if not thousands, of miles out at sea. The water itself mostly stays where it is, and the wave is the visual marker of energy traveling across the ocean’s surface.

The storm that triggered the 2026 US midterms results was President Donald Trump. It took years for it to reach shore, but an ill-conceived tariff regime, blatant corruption, violent immigration enforcement, and an ongoing foreign war eventually delivered this historic blue wave.

Israelis have been fixated on American politics since Trump’s rise in 2016, and more acutely since October 7. Much of that attention is driven by anxiety about the future of US-Israel relations, and far less by curiosity about American society. So Israeli media coverage over the last year has emphasized Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed, both Muslim-Americans and outspoken critics of Israeli policy and the US-Israel relationship. I grew up in the US and have lived most of my adult life in Israel, and I have no doubt that the midterms were not about Israel, even if they raise important questions about the future of the relationship. In fact, overemphasizing the US-Israel dynamic in these elections will lead to a misdiagnosis of what the relationship needs.