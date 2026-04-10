Invisible Boundaries

Invisible Boundaries

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
Apr 11Edited

Gabi, geopolitics is a subject which many can theorise, and far fewer know.

Regime change will only come from within Iran when sufficient external force causes the internal systems to rupture .. when the IRGC, army and what’s left of the political structure ‘turn on themselves’ with the help of the people.

It has been said that Trump’s objective apart from dealing with any nuclear proliferation and ballistic missile capability, was to control oil flow to China.

The Iranian regime follows Muqawama doctrine, which is totally at odds with ‘western values’ and so clarity of purpose in diplomacy is never going to happen.

This ceasefire is exactly that .. a lull before resuming the war. Iran’s weapon of closing the Hormuz Straits will need to be confronted and that is where Europe, as much they don’t like, will have to back the USA.

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