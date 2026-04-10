Thursday morning, April 9, 2026, Jerusalem

On Thursday, the schools in Jerusalem reopened.

My daughters put on their backpacks and walked out the door, and for a moment it looked like every other morning. Routine restored.

Except that word - routine - no longer means what it once did. I’ve noted in the past that my five-year-old has spent half her life at war. Together with her older siblings, she spent most of the past six weeks restricted to our home and the safer confines of our extended neighborhood. Screens dominated their days and sirens disrupted their sleep. They learned valuable things about living on our planet that I wish they hadn’t, and didn’t learn anything from distance learning which I wish they had.

Even this small return to normalcy is unevenly distributed: Israeli children in the Galilee and the Golan are not back in school. Children’s lives continue to be disrupted in Lebanon. The ceasefire that allowed my daughters to walk out the door this morning has yet to reach them. So what we are calling a “return to routine” is really something else: a collective decision, made without much discussion, to start moving forward again - knowing the ground beneath us is unstable, that the conflict that disrupted our lives is still very much alive, and that in a few days or weeks we may find ourselves right back in our shelters. What choice do we really have?

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan on April 8th, is real. It is also partial, fragile, and imperfect. My friends are still in Lebanon. As of today, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. There is a lack of clarity regarding the terms of the ceasefire, and even less certainty on what a comprehensive agreement to end the war would look like.

In Issue 87, I wrote about the ceasefire that ended the twelve-day war in June 2025. I noted then that “reality quickly reasserted itself.” Relief that the war had ended didn’t last. The irony of sitting down to write almost identical sentences ten issues later wasn’t lost on me.

So before the next chapter begins, I want to take stock of what the last few weeks revealed.

How Did My Analysis Hold?

In my previous two newsletters, written in the early weeks of this war, I tried to avoid making declarative predictions. Now that we have been granted a respite, I want to assess what held up and what didn't.

In Issue 95: Israel, Iran and the Laws of Motion, I wrote that even in the early days of the war there were already signs of misalignment between Jerusalem and Washington on “objectives, timetables, and end goals.” Israel’s decision to continue striking Hezbollah while the U.S. declares a ceasefire demonstrates that misalignment in a visible and consequential way. I also argued that the Iranian regime would widen the battlefield order to survive. That is precisely the approach Iran took: blocking the Strait of Hormuz, attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, targeting 12 different states - each designed to disrupt the global economy and change the war’s narrative. Borrowing from Clausewitz, I argued in Issue 96: A War Without an Off-Ramp that time favors the weaker party and that an off-ramp would not emerge from Washington or Jerusalem. In the end, it came from Islamabad.

That last detail deserves some attention. Pakistan’s role as mediator is one of the more surprising diplomatic developments of this war. Pakistan is not a traditional Middle East power broker. It shares a border with Iran and carries its own fraught history with the United States. That it stepped into this role says something important about the degree to which traditional regional diplomacy has been sidelined or exhausted by two and a half years of conflict. How Pakistan leverages its position as mediator is worth watching as negotiations progress.

The New York Times investigation published this week revealed that on on February 12th - weeks before the start of the war - the U.S. intelligence community had assessed Netanyahu’s regime change scenarios as, in the CIA director’s own word, “farcical.” Secretary Rubio articulated the distinction even more plainly in the final Situation Room meeting: if the goal is regime change or an uprising, we shouldn’t do this; if the goal is to destroy Iran’s missile program, that’s achievable. The operational objectives - degrading Iran’s nuclear and ballistic weapons programs, decapitating its senior leadership - were assessed as possible. The aspirational objectives - a popular uprising, a secular successor government, a liberated Iranian people - were assessed as detached from reality.

This validates what I had previously argued about the dangers of adopting regime change as a goal. But it also revealed something I could only speculate about at the time: the gap between what was achievable and what was being implied publicly was understood inside the Trump administration from the very beginning. The endgame was never honestly defined because an honest definition would have made the case for war harder to make. The report also adds nuance to what I wrote in Issue 95 - that Trump was fully capable of making his own decisions on Iran. He was. But Netanyahu’s presentation was clearly pivotal to the timing and framing to that decision, and the costs of that framing are now visible. Whether that changes American public sentiment towards Israel in any lasting way is a question worth watching - recent Pew Research Center data already points in a troubling direction.

The Reckoning

At the war’s outset, I wrote “how you end a war is as important if not more important than how the war is conducted.” It is premature to cast judgement - the negotiations haven’t formally started - but it is worth noting that how a war begins, and what it promises, also shapes how we measure what it achieved.

In this case, both Netanyahu and Trump overpromised and underdelivered. Iran’s nuclear and ballistic weapons programs have been meaningfully degraded, but not eliminated. Its senior leadership was decapitated, but the regime remains intact and hardened. Its regional posture has been shaken, but not fundamentally transformed. Its proxy network fragmented, but not dissolved.

Worse, Iran demonstrated - at minimal cost - how easily it can challenge international norms of global shipping and trade, undermining U.S. dominance of the seas even as its own navy was being sunk to the bottom of the ocean.

That shouldn’t obscure the real military accomplishments. Weakening Iran may create an opening for a durable shift in the region’s balance of power - and history may yet render a more favorable verdict than I am inclined to offer today.

But that outcome is neither guaranteed nor, at this stage, particularly likely.

Because diplomacy requires clarity of purpose. And one of the defining features of this war has been the absence of a clear purpose.

So I don’t expect that gap to be filled through negotiations. Instead, I expect that we will be left in an all-too-familiar, uncomfortable space: a ceasefire without resolution, movement without direction.

Maybe this is what they call routine.

As promised three recommended readings:

I said keep an eye on Pakistan, the mediator between the U.S. and Iran. Surbhi Gupta’s description of Pakistan’s balancing act in New Lines Magazine was particularly informative. In my previous newsletter I argued that someone needed to provide an off-ramp, thinking that it would come from the Gulf states. I still believe that Gulf interests are of critical importance to any successful settlement to the war, and I found Mohammed Baharoon and Narayanappa Janardhan’s analysis in Arab Gulf States Institute timely and valuable. Iran’s threat towards the global economy was no secret. But now that it played its Strait of Hormuz card, is there any way of returning to the way things were? If there isn’t, what potential models are there for ensuring safe passage through one of the world’s most strategic chokepoints? Many smart people are writing about this right now. I happened upon Ziyi Wang’s proposal in Engelsberg Ideas and thought it was worth sharing.

I welcome your feedback and your questions. Here is hoping for better days, for the region and around the globe.

Gabi