MKs Meirav Ben Ari, left, and Ahmad Tibi shout during a meeting of the Knesset Arrangements Committee at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 11, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

As a father of three, I’ve become intimately familiar with a particular kind of ritual. My wife and I sit down on the couch to have a conversation, only to be interrupted by one of our daughters. Then another one shows up. Usually the third follows, mostly out of FOMO. Before you know it, their voices fill the room, and in an effort to quiet them down, one of us resorts to some version of the famous refrain: “Go away! The grown-ups are talking!”

Watching the swearing-in of Israel’s new Knesset this week, I had a strong sense of déjà vu. The interruptions. The endless competition for attention. The melodrama.

Israeli society desperately needs to have an adult conversation about its future. But the familiar spectacle of politicians screaming at one another was another reminder of just how difficult having that conversation becomes amid the daily barrage of real and manufactured crises.

After years of political instability and war, Israel needs something that has become almost unimaginable: stability. Not another round of conflict in Gaza or with Iran. Not another election. It needs a moment of stability that can allow Israelis to have a conversation.

Don’t misunderstand me. Stability alone won’t resolve Israel’s greatest challenges. Israel had a long stretch of relative political calm before 2019, and many important conversations were postponed. But without some measure of stability, the country will struggle to move beyond debating these issues and actually addressing them. And while political competition is an essential and healthy part of democracy, when the struggle for power becomes all-consuming it leaves little room for the very conversations that democracy is meant to make possible.

What should the relationship between religion and state look like? How should the responsibilities of citizenship be shared? How can trust in public institutions be rebuilt, and what reforms might bring greater stability to Israel’s political system? What kind of relationship should exist between Israel’s Jewish and Arab citizens? How can Israel ensure an equitable economic recovery from the war? And how should Israel redefine its relationships with the Palestinians and the wider international community?

Each question demands time, patience, and a willingness to sit and listen to those with whom we disagree. No new government will be able to address each of these questions, much less conjure up national consensus with the wave of a wand. But a new government can create the political conditions that give these conversations the time and space they deserve.

Admittedly, that may be too much to expect at this particular moment. A new Knesset has been sworn in, but a new government has yet to be formed, and the struggle for political power is far from over.

Fortunately, some Israelis are not waiting for their political leaders to create that space. Across the country, civic initiatives are bringing people together to discuss their shared future. Their efforts demonstrate that Israelis still want to talk, even when their politicians make them difficult. Translating these conversations into lasting political change will require leaders willing to listen.

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I want to highlight three initiatives (among many) that are creating space for dialogue:

The Fourth Quarter - started in 2022, this social movement seeks to secure Israel’s future as a “Jewish, democratic, and prosperous state” through network building, public events (salons, seminars, and conferences), and what it calls the “politics of hospitality,” an approach intended to build a big-tent consensus across Israeli society. There was considerable buzz around The Fourth Quarter throughout 2023 and 2024, and for a hot minute in 2026 its leadership considered forming a party, but decided the timing wasn’t right. I have my criticisms of this approach. Too often, the pursuit of political compromise produces a kind of porridge-like neutrality, and The Fourth Quarter’s approach risks normalizing extreme positions in the name of unity. More importantly, the organization’s own membership data reveal its struggles recruiting Haredi and Arab citizens of Israel, two communities that together represent roughly a third of the population. While The Fourth Quarter’s endeavors to build bridges across the Zionist mainstream are admirable, that is also where much of the existing political consensus already lies. The next challenge is expanding that conversation to communities that do not necessarily its worldview. El HaDegel - founded by reservists and public servants who “stepped forward after October 7,” El HaDegel has also captured public attention, thanks in part to co-founder Matan Yaffe’s viral street conversations with passersby in Israeli marketplaces, an approach that Naftali Bennett adopted on the campaign trail. While El HaDegel claims not to belong to a particular ideological camp, advocating instead for “practical leadership,” it is an explicitly Zionist organization whose strong positions on specific policy issues, such as universal conscription, establish clearer ideological boundaries than those of The Fourth Quarter. The two organizations also differ in their attitudes towards the political establishment. El HaDegel has a markedly more confrontational streak, criticizing prominent Israeli politicians across the political spectrum and calling for a new generation of leadership. There is no question that its leaders are willing to engage people with whom they disagree. The question is whether this approach convinces anyone to join its ranks. Standing Together - founded in 2015, Standing Together is a Jewish-Arab grassroots movement seeking to build a shared political future based on peace, equality, and social justice. Unlike The Fourth Quarter and El HaDegel, it is an explicitly progressive movement, opposing Israeli military occupation of the West Bank and advocating for Palestinian self-determination alongside Israeli security and equality for all citizens. Standing Together’s approach to consensus-building is therefore fundamentally different: rather than trying to bring Israelis together around a broad national identity, it seeks to build political solidarity across Jewish-Arab divisions through shared interests and values. The movement has become increasingly visible since October 7, organizing demonstrations, public campaigns, and many salons and conferences at a time when Jewish-Arab relations have reached their nadir. In June 2026, two of its leaders launched a distinct political party, Makom Lekulanu (A Place for Us All), but withdrew from the race in September out of concern that it would fail to pass the electoral threshold and draw votes from other opposition parties. How far can a movement with such clearly defined ideological pillars reach beyond its current constituency? Standing Together has demonstrated that Jewish-Arab political partnership is possible, but broadening that partnership remains a steep task.

Each of these three movements recognizes something Israel’s political leadership has failed to address: fragmentation and mutual distrust. But the differences between them are equally instructive. It is easier to call for unity than to define it. Each movement is attempting to redraw the boundaries of Israel’s political community, but each has its own boundaries. The test they face is whether they can reach beyond their natural constituencies and create the conditions for an adult conversation about Israel’s future that includes everyone. If the next government can provide some measure of stability, they might actually get that chance.

Thanks for taking the time to read. As always, I welcome your comments and questions.

Best,

Gabi

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