Invisible Boundaries

Invisible Boundaries

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
8dEdited

I don’t have the ‘inside knowledge’, as I am just a diaspora Jew, but I get the feeling that you’re being very ‘tongue in cheek’.

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