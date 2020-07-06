About Invisible Boundaries

Invisible Boundaries is a newsletter composed by Gabi Mitchell, a PhD candidate in Government & International Affairs at Virginia Tech University. The goal of Invisible Boundaries is to share reflections on Middle East current events from the vantage point of Jerusalem and always share three links to content (articles, videos, podcasts) that offer perspectives into the region’s complexities that go beyond the hype and headlines.

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Between identifying meaningful content, and writing and editing, the Invisible Boundaries newsletter takes time, effort, and resources.

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Thank you,

Gabi