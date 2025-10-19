Invisible Boundaries
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Issue 99: The Map Is Not the Corridor
New maps imagine the future of trade after the Hormuz shock. For now, oil is moving by truck.
Apr 28
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Gabi Mitchell
16
5
Issue 97: What Was This All For?
A fragile ceasefire, Lebanon still burning, and questions that won't go away.
Apr 10
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Gabi Mitchell
7
1
March 2026
Issue 96: A War Without an Off-Ramp
Without diplomacy, escalation becomes easier and violence becomes harder to contain.
Mar 20
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Gabi Mitchell
5
5
1
Issue 95: Israel, Iran and the Laws of Motion
Escalation and Reaction in the Middle East’s New Regional War
Mar 6
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Gabi Mitchell
10
2
3
January 2026
Issue 94: Connections Lost and Found
I crossed paths with a stranger and walked away with a gift so meaningful that I decided to share it with you.
Jan 30
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Gabi Mitchell
15
11
1
Issue 93: What I am reading about the Iran protests
Welcome to 2026.
Jan 11
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Gabi Mitchell
6
October 2025
Issue 92: When Yesterday Meets Tomorrow
The surviving hostages have returned. The war appears to be reaching an end. What does this mean for Israel's future?
Oct 19, 2025
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Gabi Mitchell
12
2
1
September 2025
Issue 91: The Binding of Isaac
My father-in-law's insights on faith and sacrifice
Sep 26, 2025
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Gabi Mitchell
4
3
2
Issue 90: Forgiveness & Forgiving
In 2011, the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks delivered a brief, powerful message in advance of the Jewish New Year on the importance of asking for…
Sep 22, 2025
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Gabi Mitchell
6
1
1
Issue 89: Back to School
September 1 marks the beginning of the Israeli school year. This year, the summer of 2025 felt longer than usual.
Sep 5, 2025
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Gabi Mitchell
5
1
July 2025
Issue 88: Enough
This is not time for excuses. It is time to declare a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
Jul 27, 2025
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Gabi Mitchell
34
1
2
June 2025
Issue 87: Five Big Questions About the Israel-Iran War
and I welcome your questions as well
Jun 27, 2025
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Gabi Mitchell
4
3
1
© 2026 Gabriel Mitchell
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